SEOUL Aug 27 Union members of Hyundai Motor
, South Korea's top automaker, on Friday voted in
favor of a collective wage deal reached with the management,
marking the third consecutive year such a pact was reached
without strikes.
"A total of 54.19 percent of voters approved the deal and
voter turnout was 94.48 percent," a union spokesman said on
Saturday.
Hyundai, the world's fifth-biggest automaker along with
affiliate Kia Motors , on Wednesday reached the deal
with its labour union that included a 5.41 percent rise in basic
salaries, a performance bonus equivalent to three months' salary
plus a 7 million won payment and 35 company shares per employee.
