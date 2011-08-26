SEOUL Aug 27 Union members of Hyundai Motor , South Korea's top automaker, on Friday voted in favor of a collective wage deal reached with the management, marking the third consecutive year such a pact was reached without strikes.

"A total of 54.19 percent of voters approved the deal and voter turnout was 94.48 percent," a union spokesman said on Saturday.

Hyundai, the world's fifth-biggest automaker along with affiliate Kia Motors , on Wednesday reached the deal with its labour union that included a 5.41 percent rise in basic salaries, a performance bonus equivalent to three months' salary plus a 7 million won payment and 35 company shares per employee.