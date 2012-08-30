* Union to vote on wage deal on Monday
* Approval would allow S.Korean carmaker to avoid more
output losses
* Analyst says strikes will hurt short-term sales, earnings
* Hyundai shares up 0.2 pct, outperform market
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Aug 30 Hyundai Motor on
Thursday reached a tentative wage deal with its South Korean
labour union leaders, ending the second-costliest strike in the
firm's 45-year history.
If approved by members, the deal will allow the carmaker to
avert further walkouts that have cut production and slowed its
sales growth, and ease the risk of a re-emergence of workforce
militancy.
In July and August the union staged a series of partial
strikes over pay and conditions, its first in four years and an
echo of the 1980s and 1990s, when industrial action was a more
common feature of corporate Korea.
The walkouts stopped Hyundai making cars worth 1.59 trillion
Korean won ($1.40 billion), production losses which will have a
short-term impact on sales and earnings.
The firm will try to make up for the missing units with
extra work later this year, analysts and company officials said,
an expectation reflected in a largely unmoved share price.
"Hyundai's second-quarter sales and earnings will be smaller
than expected because of the strike," said Lee Sang-hyun, an
analyst at NH Investment & Securities in Seoul.
"Hyundai's August sales, which will be released on Monday,
will suffer. Not only domestic sales but overseas sales will
suffer because of reduced exports," he said.
As of Wednesday, the strikes left Hyundai 76,723 vehicles
short, lost production which has directly affected sales because
the firm keeps a low inventory.
Hyundai's U.S. vehicle exports from South Korea slumped by a
quarter in July from June, and global sales in July expanded at
their slowest in 16 months.
A company executive told Reuters on Wednesday that it may
miss its overseas sales target for September because it shipped
fewer vehicles overseas this month, but on an annual basis, its
sales target should be met.
Along with its affiliate Kia Motors, Hyundai is the world's
fifth biggest carmaker by sales. The firm is part of the Hyundai
Motor Group conglomerate, one of South Korea's powerful
'chaebol' businesses, which is owned by chairman Chung Mong-koo.
SCRAPPING OVERTIME SHIFT
The deal between union leaders and company management, which
has been under discussion since May, includes a 5.4 percent rise
in basic salaries, a bonus equivalent to five months' salary
plus a 9.6 million Korean won ($8,500) payment for each worker.
The two sides also agreed to scrap the overnight shift at
South Korean factories from March 2013, a move which previously
raised concerns from the company about lower production.
Under the new scheme, Hyundai will shorten working hours and
introduce two shifts of eight hours and nine hours apiece
instead of the current two 10-hour shifts.
Hyundai said it will be able to make up reduced output by
raising productivity with an additional facility investment of
300 billion won.
The new shift scheme will help "improve the health and
quality of life of employees," Hyundai said in a statement.
Union members will vote on the wage agreement on Monday, a
spokesman said.
"It remains to be seen whether the deal will be approved by
union members given their different interests. We did our best
and reached a better wage deal than last year," said Kwon Oh-il,
a spokesman for Hyundai Motor.
Shares in Hyundai Motor were up 0.2 percent at 0446 GMT,
outperforming the Seoul index which was down 1.26
percent.
"I have been covering the auto industry for years, and
strikes have historically rarely impacted shares because
automakers usually make up lost production later," said Choi
Dae-shik, an analyst at BS Investment & Securities.