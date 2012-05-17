UPDATE 2-Sun Art Retail offers downbeat outlook after Alibaba denial sends shares tumbling
* Says does not rule out online tie-up (Adds Sun Art comments, context)
IZMIT, Turkey May 17 Hyundai Assan, a joint venture between South Korea's Hyundai Motor and Turkey's Kibar Holding, has decided to increase its annual automobile production to at least 200,000 units from 100,000, Hyundai Assan Chairman Ali Kibar said on Thursday.
He told a news conference the company envisaged bringing in forex revenues of more than $1 billion with annual exports of 70,000 units of the Hyundai i20 model and aimed to create employment for 2,389 people. (Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Daren Butler)
Feb 19 Writers for the films "Moonlight" and "Arrival" won top Writers Guild of America awards on Sunday, boosting the films' chances in the upcoming Academy Awards, Hollywood's biggest honors.
DETROIT, Feb 20 Traffic jams cost U.S. drivers an average of $1,200 a year in wasted fuel and time, and much more in Los Angeles, the city with the world's biggest rush hour traffic delays, according to a study by INRIX Inc released on Monday.