SEOUL Aug 30 Hyundai Engineering & Construction said on Tuesday that it had secured a 1.59 trillion won ($1.48 billion) order to build a coal-fired thermal power plant in Vietnam.

The South Korean construction firm said it had received a letter of acceptance from Vietnam Electricity for the project, adding that the agreement was not final. ($1 = 1073.900 Korean Won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)