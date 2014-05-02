UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SEOUL May 2 Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd said on Friday it had won a 350.6 billion Korean won ($339.30 million) order to build an integrated resort in Sri Lanka for privately owned Waterfront Properties Ltd.
South Korea's largest builder said in a regulatory filing the contract was expected to be completed in March 2018.
($1 = 1033.3000 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders