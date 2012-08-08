U.S. judge denies tribes' request to block completion of Dakota pipeline
Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge denied a request by Native American tribes seeking a halt to construction of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday.
SEOUL Aug 8 South Korea's Hyundai Engineering said on Wednesday it had won an $895 million order to build lube base oil production facilities in Shymkent, Kazakhstan from HILL Corporation, the country's leading lube base oil manufacturer.
A spokeswoman for the unlisted builder said she did not know of a timeframe for the completion of the construction. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge denied a request by Native American tribes seeking a halt to construction of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States will be "tweaking" its trade relationship with Canada, unlike its trade ties with Mexico where it faces a more severe situation.
* OPEC delivered 93 percent of pledged output curbs in January