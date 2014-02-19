SEOUL Feb 19 A South Korean joint venture led by Hyundai Engineering & Construction won a $6.04 billion order to build oil refining facilities in Iraq's Karbala Refinery Project, Hyundai said on Wednesday.

Hyundai E&C, Hyundai Engineering Co Ltd, GS Engineering & Construction, and SK Engineering & Construction won the project from the country's State Company for Oil Projects, Hyundai E&C said in a statement.

Hyundai E&C and affiliate Hyundai Engineering have a combined 37.5 percent stake in the project, worth $2.265 billion. GS also has a 37.5 percent stake, while SK has a 25 percent stake worth $1.51 billion, Hyundai said.

GS confirmed the order in a separate regulatory filing on Wednesday. Spokesmen for Hyundai Engineering and SK E&C could not be immediately reached.

