July 16 South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries said on Monday that it has decided to sell a 746.4 billion Korean won ($648.87 million) worth stake in automaker Hyundai Motor to improve its financial health.

The move came after South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank, 91.1 percent owned by Hyundai Heavy, postponed its planned $2 billion initial public offering in June due to the euro zone crisis, and ahead of a suspension of Iran crude imports on western sanctions.

Hyundai Heavy will still hold a 2 percent stake in the automaker after the sale. ($1 = 1150.3000 Korean won) (Reporting By Ju-min Park and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)