UPDATE 6-Adele sweeps Grammy awards in upset victory over Beyonce
* David Bowie's final album 'Blackstar' wins five (Rewrites, adds show highlights)
July 16 South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries said on Monday that it has decided to sell a 746.4 billion Korean won ($648.87 million) worth stake in automaker Hyundai Motor to improve its financial health.
The move came after South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank, 91.1 percent owned by Hyundai Heavy, postponed its planned $2 billion initial public offering in June due to the euro zone crisis, and ahead of a suspension of Iran crude imports on western sanctions.
Hyundai Heavy will still hold a 2 percent stake in the automaker after the sale. ($1 = 1150.3000 Korean won) (Reporting By Ju-min Park and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* David Bowie's final album 'Blackstar' wins five (Rewrites, adds show highlights)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 12 A giant video projection of the U.S. Constitution loomed over the stage at this year's Grammys, making the music industry's top awards show one of the most overtly political yet.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 12 A giant video projection of the U.S. Constitution loomed over the stage at this year's Grammys, making the music industry's top awards show one of the most overtly political yet.