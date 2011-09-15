ABUJA, Sept 15 South Korean group Hyundai Heavy Industries 009540.ks plans to build a $7 billion shipyard in Nigeria's oil region, the company's president said on Thursday.

"My company is going to $7 billion in Nigeria in the building of a ship yard," Jai-Seong Lee told reporters at the presidential villa following a meeting with President Goodluck Jonathan. (Reporting by Felix Onuah;Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Dan Lalor)