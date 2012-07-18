SEOUL, July 18 South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries said on Wednesday its consortium in which Technip is a partner had won a $700 million deal to build a spar hull for a gas production platform for Statoil .

The shipbuilder said in a statement that the spar hull will be installed in the Aasta Hansteen field off the coast of Norway to produce natural gas upon delivery, slated in 2015. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)