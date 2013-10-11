UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL Oct 11 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Friday it had won a $850 million order to build four liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).
The South Korean shipbuilder said in a statement the carriers are scheduled to be delivered from the second half of 2016. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts