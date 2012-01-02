SEOUL Jan 2 South Korea's Hyundai Heavy
Industries, the world's biggest shipbuilder, said on
Monday order growth was expected to more than halve to 20
percent this year as a sputtering global economy threatens to
reduce seaborne trade.
The conservative outlook adds to recent order cancellations
in the global shipbuilding sector as economic turmoil and
tighter bank lending have compounded growing earnings pain for
ship owners.
Hyundai, which also makes marine engines and construction
equipment, aims to win $30.6 billion in orders and earn 27.6
trillion won ($24 billion) in revenue this year, the company
said in a filing to the stock exchange.
A Hyundai spokesman said 2012 order book growth would slow
to 20 percent after rising 48 percent in 2011 to $25.5 billion.
Separately smaller rival STX Corp said it aimed
to raise orders by 43 percent to 43 trillion won and sales by 14
percent to 33 trillion won this year.
In 2011, the shipbuilder to ship operator sought to raise
its order book by 30 percent but growth came in flat due to
worsening conditions in the seaborne sector.
($1 = 1152.0000 won)
