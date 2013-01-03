SEOUL Jan 3 South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Thursday it aims to win $29.7 billion in orders in 2013, and hit a sales target of 26.9 trillion won ($25.29 billion).

It said earlier this week it had won $19.5 billion in orders and reached sales of 25.1 trillion won in 2012. ($1 = 1063.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)