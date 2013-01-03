UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SEOUL Jan 3 South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Thursday it aims to win $29.7 billion in orders in 2013, and hit a sales target of 26.9 trillion won ($25.29 billion).
It said earlier this week it had won $19.5 billion in orders and reached sales of 25.1 trillion won in 2012. ($1 = 1063.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders