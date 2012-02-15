South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co aims to mark its presence in the Japanese truck market by launching a trailer rig early this year and follow it up with large trucks, the Nikkei business daily said.

The company, which stopped selling passenger cars in Japan in 2009, is planning to export the vehicles from its home country in a bid to keep prices low, the business daily said.

Hyundai will provide after-sales services through its regional subcontractors and expects annual sales of several hundred units initially, the paper reported.

The company, which is expected to benefit from South Korean currency's slide against the yen, is still a player in the Japanese coach market with 50 coach buses sold last year, the daily said.

Hyundai, the world's fifth-largest manufacturer of passenger cars in terms of sales, will challenge the domestic truckmakers in Japan which have dominated the scene till now, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)