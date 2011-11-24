SEOUL Nov 24 Hyundai Motor
said on Thursday that it planned to invest 300 billion won ($260
million) to implement a new production shift scheme from 2013
under which it will eliminate overnight work at domestic
factories.
South Korea's top automaker will introduce a two-shift
scheme running from early morning to around midnight, from the
current system of day and overnight shifts.
"We plan to implement the new shift system in 2013.
Management is currently in talks with the labor union to
finalize (the new system)," Hyundai said in a statement.
Officials at Hyundai Motor's union said the company
announced the plan unilaterally, without consulting the union.
Labour unions have long called for an end to overnight work,
which they claim poses health risks, while carmakers have raised
concerns about a new shift system potentially reducing
production and requiring facility investments.
The government recently stepped up pressure on carmakers to
scrap overnight shifts, while the newly-elected leader of
Hyundai Motor's labour union pledged to eliminate overnight work
next year.
Hyundai, the first South Korean carmaker to announce a time
frame to phase out overnight work, said the new scheme would
reduce its annual production capacity by 187,000 vehicles.
Local media however reported that Hyundai and its labour
union were close to agreeing to make up much of the lost
production.
South Korean auto industry employees typically work for
2,400 hours a year, compared with General Motors' 2,080
hours and Toyota's 1,850 hours, according to data from
South Korea's labour ministry.
($1 = 1152.1000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)