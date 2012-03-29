SEOUL, March 29 Crude oil refiner Hyundai
Oilbank is pushing back its planned up to $2 billion IPO to the
second half on several factors including uncertainties over the
sanctions imposed against Iran by Western governments, three
sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The South Korean company, controlled by Hyundai Heavy
Industries, had initially targeted the IPO as early
as May.
Hyundai Oilbank bought about 20 percent of its crude
purchases from Iran last year, according to separate industry
sources, a higher ratio than that of bigger local peer SK
Energy.
"The concerns around Iran arose and people have been
analysing what impact they could have on the listing," one of
the sources, who asked to remain anonymous as they were not
authorised to speak to the media, said.
Hyundai Oilbank said in a March 27 regulatory filing that it
was trying to minimise any impact on imports from the Western
sanctions on Iran by securing alternative sources.
Hyundai Oilbank declined to comment.
A spokesman at Hyundai Heavy Industries, which holds a 91
percent stake in Oilbank, said the listing would go ahead as
planned.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Denny Thomas and Jonathan
Hopfner)