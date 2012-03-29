SEOUL, March 29 Crude oil refiner Hyundai Oilbank is pushing back its planned up to $2 billion IPO to the second half on several factors including uncertainties over the sanctions imposed against Iran by Western governments, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The South Korean company, controlled by Hyundai Heavy Industries, had initially targeted the IPO as early as May.

Hyundai Oilbank bought about 20 percent of its crude purchases from Iran last year, according to separate industry sources, a higher ratio than that of bigger local peer SK Energy.

"The concerns around Iran arose and people have been analysing what impact they could have on the listing," one of the sources, who asked to remain anonymous as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said.

Hyundai Oilbank said in a March 27 regulatory filing that it was trying to minimise any impact on imports from the Western sanctions on Iran by securing alternative sources.

Hyundai Oilbank declined to comment.

A spokesman at Hyundai Heavy Industries, which holds a 91 percent stake in Oilbank, said the listing would go ahead as planned. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Denny Thomas and Jonathan Hopfner)