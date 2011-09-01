SEOUL, Sept 1 South Korean crude oil refiner Hyundai Oilbank said it was preparing to go public in May or June next year.

"It will be flexible, depending on the market situation, but the company will be listed in the first half of next year," chief executive Kwon Oh-gap was confirmed as saying by a company spokesman.

The world's largest shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries owns a 91.1 percent stake in Hyundai Oilbank.

