SEOUL, Sept 1 South Korean crude oil refiner Hyundai Oilbank said it is planning an initial public offering for May or June next year.

The planned issue, if successful, will follow Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd's $522 million initial public offering and GS Retail's $315 million offering scheduled for this month.

"It will be flexible, depending on the market situation, but the company will be listed in the first half of next year," Chief Executive Kwon Oh-gap was confirmed as saying by a company spokesman.

The spokesman said the company planned to hire underwriters, but no timeframe had yet been set.

The world's largest shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd owned a 91.1 percent stake in Hyundai Oilbank, the country's No.3 refiner by market share, at the end of June.

A regulatory official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that it had assigned a third-party auditor to Hyundai in early August, as part of the first phase of a listing.

Hyundai Oilbank, which has 8.2 trillion won ($7.7 billion) in assets under management, was acquired by Hyundai Heavy from International Petroleum Investment (IPIC) last year after legal disputes over an option exercise.

Shares of Hyundai Heavy ended down 0.6 percent on Thursday, versus the broader market's flat finish. ($1 = 1066.850 won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)