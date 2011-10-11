SEOUL Oct 11 South Korea's Hyundai Oilbank said on Tuesday that it had started construction of a 100 billion won ($85 million) commercial oil strage facility with a capacity of 300,000 kilolitres to be completed in late 2013.

The facility, including port and terminal infrastructure, will be built at the port of Ulsan, a refining hub about 350 km southeast of Seoul, the crude oil refiner said.

The refiner, with a capacity of 390,000 barrels per day, aims to store oil products from South Korean, Japanese and Singaporean shippers. Currently 2.7 million tonnes per year of oil products are shipped in and out of the port, according to the company.

The new port facility will have a maximum 50,000-tonne vessel unload, the company added. ($1 = 1171.300 Korean Won) (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)