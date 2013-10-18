SEOUL Oct 18 South Korean train manufacturer Hyundai Rotem Company is expected to price its initial public offering near or at the top of an indicative range of 17,000-23,000 won, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The offering of 27.06 million shares could raise up to 622.4 billion won ($585 million) in the country's largest IPO this year.

The sources were not authorized to speak to media. A spokesman for Hyundai Rotem declined to comment.

The company is 57.64 percent owned by Hyundai Motor Co with the rest owned by a Morgan Stanley fund. ($1 = 1063.5250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)