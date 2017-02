SEOUL Oct 18 Hyundai Securities said on Tuesday that it had decided to issue 7 million new shares worth 595 billion won ($521.7 million).

The brokerage said in a regulatory filing that it plans to sell the shares at 8,500 won apiece, a 16.2 percent discount to Monday's closing price.

($1 = 1140.450 Korean Won) (Reporting by Iktae Park and Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)