May 16 I-Chiun Precision Industry :

* Says it to repurchase 10,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 4.87 pct stake) during the period from May 17 to July 15

* Says price range of shares to be repurchased is T$5.1 per share ~ T$13 per share

* Says total share repurchase consideration is T$1,434,506,379

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zegJ

