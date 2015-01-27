Jan 27I Grandi Viaggi SpA :

* Reported on Monday that its board of directors approved the shares consolidation and a capital increase program

* The company's ordinary shares will be grouped at a ratio of one new share for every 10 shares and the nominal value of the shares will be eliminated

* The company will issue new ordinary shares without a nominal value, in one or multiple tranches for a maximum amount of 20 million euros ($22.58 million) by Dec. 31, 2015

* New shares will be offered to existing shareholders in proportion related to already held shares

* The board of directors has called for an ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting for Feb. 27 and March 2

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)