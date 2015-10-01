SYDNEY Oct 1 Australia's largest X-ray provider
I-MED Radiology Network cancelled a A$500 million ($350.45
million) initial public offering because of volatility in global
markets, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told
Reuters on Thursday.
I-MED's owner, Swedish private equity firm EQT Holdings AB,
pulled the sale of a 50 percent stake in the company after
company representatives finished a roadshow in Asia, added the
source who asked not to be identified because he was not
authorised to comment publicly.
($1 = 1.4267 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Miral Fahmy)