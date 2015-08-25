Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
SYDNEY Aug 25 I-MED Radiology Network, Australia's biggest medical imaging firm, is seeking to raise A$500 million ($360 million) in an initial public offering and has hired investment banks Goldman Sachs and Macquarie Group Ltd to help manage the sale, a source told Reuters. ($1 = 1.3847 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: