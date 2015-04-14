BRIEF-Atossa Genetics now sees public offering of up to 1.0 mln class A units
* Now sees public offering of up to 1.0 million class a units consisting common stock and warrants - sec filing
April 14 Payment processing company i2c Inc appointed Stephen Grice as general manager, Europe.
Grice was previously head of prepaid UK and Ireland at MasterCard Inc.
He will lead the company's market expansion efforts across Europe and be based in London. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)
CURITIBA, Brazil, March 28 Brazil's federal police on Tuesday raided a brokerage in Rio de Janeiro which they allege helped launder money for corrupt former executives of state-run oil firm Petrobras, as part of their sprawling "Car Wash" anti-graft probe.