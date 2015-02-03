Feb 3 I3D SA :

* Issues series AU1, AU2, AU3 and AU6 bonds of total nominal value of 540,000 zlotys ($148,090)

* Maturity dates for new bonds are: for series AU1 Feb. 28, for series AU2 March 20, for series AU3 April 2 and for series AU6 July 31, 2015

* Issues 38 series AU1 bonds, 36 series AU2 bonds, 16 series AU3 bonds and 18 series AU6 bonds with nominal value 5,000 zlotys each

($1 = 3.6464 zlotys)