* Said on Tuesday, it issued and allotted 37 series AO1 bonds and 10 series AO2 bonds of total nominal value of 235,000 zlotys

* Series AO1 bonds bear 9 pct interest and series AO2 bonds bear 9.5 pct interest

* Series AO1 bonds are due to mature on Dec. 31 and series AO2 bonds on Jan. 31, 2105

