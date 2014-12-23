Dec 23 i3D SA :

* Reported on Monday it issued and allotted 15 series AS1 bonds of nominal value of 5,000 zlotys ($1,435) each, maturity date of Jan. 31, 2015 and interest rate of 9 pct per year

* Series AS1 were allotted via private offer

* Proceeds from offer will be used for financing current operations of the company

($1 = 3.4840 zlotys)