Sept 14 IAC/InterActiveCorp IACI.O has bought a 20 percent stake in Zhenai Inc, an online matchmaking service based in China.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

IAC has been expanding its online dating business internationally through its Match.com unit in the last year. Match will hold the Zhenai stake.

Last month Match won control of French online dating service Meetic after earlier taking a minority stake [ID:nLDE77H0DN].

IAC said 6-year-old Zhenai provides integrated Internet and telephone matchmaking services in China and has a user base of over 30 million registered members. It said users also pay high subscription rates to access more than 1,000 professional matchmakers at Zhenai's call centers.

IAC owns a range of Internet businesses, including search engine Ask.com and Citysearch. (Reporting by Yinka Adegoke in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)