Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
LONDON Dec 4 IAC/InterActiveCorp, a U.S.-based holding company for search, dating and media websites, said on Tuesday it had no plans to bid for UK-listed online dating firm Cupid.
The response follows market rumours in recent weeks that it could be preparing to make a bid of around 250 million pounds ($402.4 million).
"IAC/InterActiveCorp is not considering a bid for Cupid," a spokeswoman for the U.S. firm told Reuters.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.