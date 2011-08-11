Aug 11 Billionaire Barry Diller's IAC/InterActive Corp IACI.O said its Chief Financial Officer Thomas McInerney plans to leave the company at some point in the coming months.

McInerney, who will remain the chief financial officer through the transition, has been with IAC for over a decade.

McInerney's departure would mark the second change within months in IAC's top management, after current IAC chairman Barry Diller stepped down as chief executive in December last year. [ID:nN02271358]

Shares of the online media holding company closed at $35.95 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)