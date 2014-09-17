JERUSALEM, Sept 17 New York-based media and
Internet company IAC/Interactive Corp has offered to
buy Israel-based Perion Network, an Israeli financial
news website said on Wednesday.
Israel's Calcalist, quoting unnamed market sources, said
that IAC has offered more than $500 million for Perion, whose
technology helps developers distribute apps and make money off
them through advertising.
An official at Perion told Reuters the company was
not commenting on the report. Officials from IAC were not
available for an immediate response.
Perion had a strong second-quarter, but it lowered its 2014
outlook after Google dented revenue prospects by
unexpectedly altering its browser policy.
The company recently extended a partnership with Microsoft
that has brought hundreds of millions of dollars in
revenue and says it is looking to lift its activities in mobile
application advertising.
IAC's portfolio includes websites like About.com and
Dictionary.com, and brands such as Vimeo and CollegeHumor.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)