(Adds denial from source)
JERUSALEM, Sept 17 An Israeli financial news
website on Wednesday reported that New York-based media and
Internet company IAC/Interactive Corp has offered to
buy Israel-based Perion Network, but a source with
knowledge of the matter later said the report was untrue.
Israel's Calcalist, quoting unnamed market sources, said
that IAC has offered more than $500 million for Perion, whose
technology helps developers distribute apps and make money off
them through advertising.
IAC had no official comment, and an official at Perion
also said the company was not commenting on the report.
A source with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on
condition of anonymity, later said the report was untrue.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Luke Baker and Susan
Thomas)