Feb 3 Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp reported a 14.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher income from its dating websites and Vimeo video service.

The company's net income fell to $70.2 million, or 78 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $76.9 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $830.8 million from $724.5 million. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)