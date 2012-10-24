UPDATE 3-Smucker's revenue misses on weak Folgers coffee, pet food sales
* Shares fall 6 pct (Adds details from conference call, share move)
NEW YORK Oct 24 IAC/InterActivecorp : * Trades between 11:34:17 and 11:39:15 et to be canceled - NASDAQ * Trades canceled as iac was subject to trading pause and no trade should have
occurred-NASDAQ
* Shares fall 6 pct (Adds details from conference call, share move)
* Entered into an agreement with Sutikki which is a division of Bento Box Entertainment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, Feb 17 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas is confident it will be able to access funds from its mining subsidiary, a move that was blocked by one of its shareholders, the company's chief executive said on Friday.