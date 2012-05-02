* Q1 adj EPS 51 cents vs Street view 46 cents

* Q1 revenue up 39 pct to $640.6 mln beats Street view

* Search revenue up 47 pct

May 2 Barry Diller's Internet holding company IAC/InterActive Corp reported better than expected revenue and profit on Wednesday, bolstered by its search and dating businesses.

First-quarter total revenue jumped 39 percent to $640.6 million, beating analysts' average forecast of $593 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at the company's search business, which includes Ask.com, increased 47 percent to $343.2 million while its dating service Match.com posted revenue of $174.3 million, up 56 percent.

Adjusted earnings per share were 51 cents, above analysts' expectation of 46 cents.

Net income rose to $34.5 million or 38 cents per share, from $18.1 million, or 19 cents per share, in the same period a year before.

The board of directors authorized IAC to repurchase an additional 10 million shares of common stock. Between Jan. 28, 2012 and April 27, 2012 the company bought back 5.1 million shares for about $242.3 million.

