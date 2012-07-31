July 31 The Inter-American Development Bank on Tuesday sold $500 million of global notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: IADB AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.2 PCT MATURITY 08/07/2042 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.293 FIRST PAY 02/07/2013 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 3.237 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/07/2012 S&P TRIPLE-A SPREAD 67 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A