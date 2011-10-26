* Earnings guidance affirmed
* Considering NZ$150 mln unsecured subordinated bonds offer
(Adds bond issue details)
MELBOURNE Oct 26 Insurance Australia Group
, the country's top home and car insurer, said it is on
track to meet earnings guidance as it considers offering NZ$150
million ($120 million) of unsecured subordinated bonds.
Proceeds from the bond issue would be used for general
corporate purposes and meeting any future refinancing
requirements.
"We remain on track to deliver our full year guidance of an
improved insurance margin of 10-12 percent and gross written
premium growth of 6-9 percent," IAG Chief Executive Mike Wilkins
told shareholders on Wednesday.
"In the opening months of the current financial year, we've
recorded encouraging gross written premium growth, and
experienced a period of relatively benign natural peril
activity," he said.
IAG, which counts NRMA Insurance and CGU among its top
brands, hopes to double gross written premium contribution from
Asia to 10 percent by 2016.
The insurer, which is trying to return its UK operations to
a profit, is emerging from a tough year which saw claims from
Australian floods and storms soar along with those from New
Zealand earthquakes.
The bonds would have a term to maturity of 25 years and IAG
expects they would be assigned a credit rating of A- by Standard
& Poor's ratings agency.
IAG's guidance for the 2012 financial year assumes losses
from natural perils are in its budget for A$580 million and no
material movement in foreign exchange rates or investment
markets.
($1 = 1.254 New Zealand Dollars)
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Lincoln Feast)