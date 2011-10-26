* Earnings guidance affirmed

MELBOURNE Oct 26 Insurance Australia Group , the country's top home and car insurer, said it is on track to meet earnings guidance as it considers offering NZ$150 million ($120 million) of unsecured subordinated bonds.

Proceeds from the bond issue would be used for general corporate purposes and meeting any future refinancing requirements.

"We remain on track to deliver our full year guidance of an improved insurance margin of 10-12 percent and gross written premium growth of 6-9 percent," IAG Chief Executive Mike Wilkins told shareholders on Wednesday.

"In the opening months of the current financial year, we've recorded encouraging gross written premium growth, and experienced a period of relatively benign natural peril activity," he said.

IAG, which counts NRMA Insurance and CGU among its top brands, hopes to double gross written premium contribution from Asia to 10 percent by 2016.

The insurer, which is trying to return its UK operations to a profit, is emerging from a tough year which saw claims from Australian floods and storms soar along with those from New Zealand earthquakes.

The bonds would have a term to maturity of 25 years and IAG expects they would be assigned a credit rating of A- by Standard & Poor's ratings agency.

IAG's guidance for the 2012 financial year assumes losses from natural perils are in its budget for A$580 million and no material movement in foreign exchange rates or investment markets. ($1 = 1.254 New Zealand Dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Lincoln Feast)