Oct 26 Insurance Australia Group , the country's top home and car insurer, said on Wednesday it is on track to meet earnings guidance as it expects to see an improved performance this year.

"We expect our financial performance will improve in the current year, and this is reflected in our guidance," said IAG Chairman Brian Schwartz.

IAG had in August flagged a 10-12 percent insurance profit margin for the year to June 2012.

IAG, which counts NRMA Insurance and CGU among its top brands, targets to double gross written premium contribution from Asia to 10 percent by 2016.

The insurer, which is trying to return its UK operations to a profit, is emerging from a tough year which saw claims from floods, storms and New Zealand earth quake soar. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)