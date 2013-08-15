By Kate Holton
LONDON Aug 15 IAG, the owner of
British Airways, Iberia and newly acquired Spanish budget
airline Vueling, has picked Airbus again for the
latest stage of its fleet modernisation, planning to acquire up
to 220 A320s worth $20 billion to renew and expand its
short-haul fleet.
The move is the latest major deal to be agreed between the
International Consolidated Airlines Group and Airbus, rather
than British Airways' long-time partner Boeing, and
follows the arrival in London last month of its first Airbus
A380 jet.
The acquisition of the world's biggest commercial aircraft
was heralded as a centrepiece of the group's fleet renewal plan,
aimed at cutting fuel bills and giving the airline an edge
particularly in the lucrative long-haul business travel market.
But equally analysts said the latest deal for the A320s was
in line with IAG's long-envisaged move towards operating a
single type of aircraft on its short-haul routes, a normal
industry practice which keeps costs down both in the running of
the aircraft and the initial procurement.
BA has been running down its Boeing 737 fleet ever since it
placed its first major order for a fleet of A320s in 1998 but
remains a big operator of Boeing aircraft on its long-haul
routes and took delivery of its first new lightweight 787
Dreamliner aircraft in June.
For its short-haul routes IAG said it currently operates 231
planes from the Airbus A320 family and only 18 Boeing 737s.
"There are big cost benefits for the group of having the
same fleet on the short-haul space, particularly now that
Vueling, which is an all-Airbus airline is part of the mix,"
Goodbody analyst Donal O'Neill said.
"I think it was a function of the price they were able to
achieve rather than any particular bias against Boeing."
IAG said late on Wednesday it had placed firm orders for 62
A320s and taken options on a further 58 aircraft for Vueling and
100 which could be deployed anywhere within the group -- British
Airways, Iberia or Vueling.
IAG said it had negotiated "a very substantial discount" on
the list price for the aircraft, which would total $5.4 billion
for the 62 firm orders and nearly $20 billion for all 220
aircraft.
"The benefits that the merger (of BA, Iberia and Vueling)
brings to all our airlines are highlighted once again," IAG
Chief Executive Willie Walsh said.
"In addition to the Vueling order, we have also been able to
secure a further 100 A320neo options for all the airlines in the
group".
The Vueling planes on firm order are due to be delivered
between 2015 and 2020, subject to approval from IAG's
shareholders, and will replace some of Vueling's existing fleet
of 70 A320s as well equip the low-cost carrier's continued
expansion.
"Vueling has managed to successfully expand its business
profitably by targeting both growth markets and those areas
where weak competitors are reducing capacity," Walsh said.
"These new aircraft will enable Vueling to continue that
expansion and replace some of its older fleet with modern, fuel
efficient aircraft, leading to further unit cost reductions."
IAG earlier this month reported a second-quarter operating
profit of 245 million euros compared with a 4 million loss a
year ago.