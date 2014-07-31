MADRID, July 31 Spanish airline Iberia is selling its stake in Madrid-based travel technology company Amadeus, held through derivatives, to Nomura for 578 million euros ($774 million), the International Airlines Group (IAG) said on Thursday.

IAG, the owner of Iberia and British Airways, will gain 84 million euros before taxes on its income statement from the disposal, assuming the Amadeus share price remains above 18.15 euros during the settlement period, it said in a regulatory filing. ($1 = 0.7469 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Jane Baird)