DUBLIN Jan 18 British Airways hopes to start flying to Tehran in the near future, the chief executive of its parent company IAG said on Monday after the lifting of sanctions against Iran.

"We are very interested in flying to Tehran and we are hopeful that it will form part of BA's network in the very near future," International Airlines Group CEO Willie Walsh told the Airlines Economics conference in Dublin.

"We are actively looking at it as a destination," he added. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Goodman)