* Bankia under pressure to sell IAG stake
* Bankia's 12 percent worth 419 million euros
* Airline peers unlikely to be among buyers - analysts
By Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, June 19 International Airlines Group
, formed by the merger of British Airways and Iberia,
may struggle to persuade a rival airline to buy a stake
currently owned by a troubled Spanish bank, despite signalling
that it would be open to such a deal.
In an interview with Spanish financial newspaper Expansion,
IAG chief executive Willie Walsh said investors were interested
in Spanish lender Bankia's 12 percent stake and that
the company is open to other airlines as shareholders.
Bankia is under pressure to sell corporate shareholdings
since asking for a 19 billion euro ($24 billion) bailout, the
largest state rescue in Spain, last month. Its stake in IAG is
worth 419 million euros ($527 million) at current prices.
"The list of candidates that have the firepower to buy that
stake is very short," said Gerald Khoo, an analyst at Espirito
Santo Investment Bank.
European airlines such as Air France-KLM and
Lufthansa are struggling under the weight of soaring
fuel prices and high taxes, while U.S. partner American Airlines
has been in Chapter 11 since November.
"Bankia's stake will have to be sold on the market to
institutional investors. Other airlines aren't in a position to
buy it, especially when it could face big regulatory hurdles,"
an airline analyst in Spain, who asked not to be named, said.
Last week, Britain's Office of Fair Trading (OFT) ruled that
Ryanair's ownership of a minority stake in Irish rival
Aer Lingus threatened competition in the British market
and recommended sanctions.
However, one option could be Abu Dhabi's fast-growing Etihad
Airways, which bought a 4 percent stake in Virgin Australia
this month. Etihad has completed four overseas deals
since December in its drive to compete with rival Gulf airlines.
"There are investors interested in replacing Bankia, and in
my opinion it is not a question of if, but when they are going
to sell," Walsh told Expansion.
He said he was open to having other airlines as shareholders
as long as they remained "neutral", adding that there was no
strategic value in having the Spanish government - which holds
12 percent of IAG - as a stakeholder.
IAG was formed by the merger of British Airways and Spanish
flagship carrier Iberia i n 2010. Bankia, through savings bank
Caja Madrid, had been a leading shareholder in Iberia since its
privatisation in 2000.
($1 = 0.7949 euro)
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Dan Lalor and David
Goodman)