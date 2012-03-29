BRUSSELS, March 29 EU regulators are set to approve a bid by IAG, the owner of British Airways, to acquire Lufthansa's British unit bmi after IAG offered to give up additional airport slots, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

IAG had initially proposed to cede 10 slots for some domestic and non-domestic routes but increased the number to 14 after rivals and other parties told the European Commission the concessions were not sufficient. It is not clear at which airports the 14 slots are located.

The European Union is due to decide by Friday on the deal, which is worth 172.5 million pounds ($273 million). (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)