BRUSSELS Feb 13 British Airways owner IAG has asked EU competition regulators to clear its takeover of Lufthansa's British unit bmi, the European Commission said on Monday.

The European Union executive said on its website that it would decide by March 16 whether to approve the 172.5 million pounds ($271.72 million) deal.

Rival and failed bidder Virgin Atlantic has urged antitrust regulators to veto the deal, saying it would harm competition and push up prices.

Last year, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia blocked the merger of Greece's Aegean Airlines and Olympic because he considered it would have resulted in higher prices for consumers.

The bmi takeover would boost IAG's share of runway slots at London Heathrow airport to about 52 percent from 43.1 percent, allowing it to launch lucrative new long-haul routes. ($1 = 0.6348 British pounds) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)