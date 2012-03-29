* IAG offers to give up additional airport slots
* EU decision due by March 30
* EU Commission, IAG, Lufthansa declined to comment
(Adds Virgin Atlantic comment, shares, details)
By Foo Yun Chee and Rhys Jones
BRUSSELS/LONDON, March 29 British Airways owner
IAG is set to be given the go-ahead by the EU to buy
German group Lufthansa's British airline bmi after
offering to give up additional airport slots, a person familiar
with the matter said on Thursday.
IAG has reached a deal worth 172.5 million pounds ($273
million) to buy its smaller rival and had initially proposed to
relinquish 10 slots. It increased the number to 14 slots after
rivals complained the concessions were not sufficient. It was
not clear at which airports the 14 slots are located.
Antoine Colombani, a spokesman for the competition unit at
the European Commission, declined to comment on the case. IAG
and Lufthansa also declined to comment.
The European Union executive was due to decide by Friday
whether to give the deal regulatory clearance.
IAG trumped rival bidder Virgin late last year in
the race to acquire loss-making bmi, which has coveted slots at
London's Heathrow airport, Europe's busiest.
IAG currently has a 43.1 percent share of the take-off and
landing slots at Heathrow. Together, IAG and bmi have a combined
share of 53 percent of the airport's slots.
Virgin has again urged EU regulators to block the deal,
saying it would leave competition in British aviation distorted.
"BA's proposed competition remedies to get this purchase
cleared are woefully inadequate and will ensure that BA
continues to control all of the key domestic and some
international routes," Virgin founder Richard Branson wrote in a
letter to the EU's commissioner of competition, Joaquin Almunia.
"I am really battling to understand why the commission seems
to be bending over backwards to clear this deal at phase one
rather than submitting it to the proper scrutiny intended in
phase two of the clearance process."
Branson added that Virgin was prepared to re-open
discussions with Lufthansa if the deal was not cleared.
IAG's next deal may be made further afield after it said on
Thursday it was looking at investing in Japan Airlines' (JAL)
planned initial public offering later this year.
IAG shares in London were flat at 178.2 pence, while
Lufthansa shares in Frankfurt were 1.3 percent down at 10.46
euros.
($1 = 0.6309 British pounds)
