LONDON Nov 7 International Airlines Group
said on Thursday that Antonio Vázquez and Martin
Broughton would resign as non-executive chairmen of Iberia and
British Airways (BA), respectively.
The parent of BA and Spain's Iberia and Vueling airlines
said Vázquez would continue as chairman of IAG and that
Broughton would stay in the role of deputy chairman and senior
independent director of IAG.
Iberia's current chief executive Luis Gallego will also
become the Spanish airline's chairman, while BA chief executive
Keith Williams will add the chairmanship of the British carrier
to his role.
Gallego and Williams will stand down from the IAG board to
focus on their responsibilities at Iberia and BA, respectively,
the company said.