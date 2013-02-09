DUBLIN Feb 9 The chief executive of International Airlines Group said on Saturday he was confident that Boeing would overcome problems with its Dreamliner jet, but added that issues with the aircraft could take "some months" to resolve.

"I am confident that Boeing will come up with a technical solution to the problems that they have identified. I would expect to see the Dreamliner flying within a reasonable period of time, but there will be a delay," IAG chief Willie Walsh told an audience in Dublin.

"We remain committed to the orders that we've placed with Boeing. I don't know how long it's going to take for them because they will have to do some redesigning of the battery system and I'd expect it to take a couple of months," he said.