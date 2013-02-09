BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
DUBLIN Feb 9 The chief executive of International Airlines Group said on Saturday he was confident that Boeing would overcome problems with its Dreamliner jet, but added that issues with the aircraft could take "some months" to resolve.
"I am confident that Boeing will come up with a technical solution to the problems that they have identified. I would expect to see the Dreamliner flying within a reasonable period of time, but there will be a delay," IAG chief Willie Walsh told an audience in Dublin.
"We remain committed to the orders that we've placed with Boeing. I don't know how long it's going to take for them because they will have to do some redesigning of the battery system and I'd expect it to take a couple of months," he said.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.