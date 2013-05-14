UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MADRID May 14 The International Airlines Group , parent company of British Airways and Iberia, said on Tuesday it would launch up to 400 million euros ($519 million) of five-year convertible bonds.
IAG said the money raised from the bonds, which can be converted into ordinary shares in the company, would partly go to paying off loans used to fund the purchase of low-cost carrier Vueling.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts